Back by ‘poopular’ demand: Woodland Park’s Zoo Doo sale returns for gardeners

SEATTLE — The smell of fall is in the air, and so is the aroma of Woodland Park Zoo. It’s bringing back the popular Zoo Doo’ compost just in time for the fall gardening season.

Ordering

Now is the time for you to place bulk orders.

Visit www.zoo.org/zoodoo to book a pickup, pay with a credit card, and receive instructions for pickup a few days before your appointment.

Pickup

Pickups will be available over three weekends this fall:

Saturday and Sunday, September 13 and 14, 9:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, September 27 and 28, 9:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, October 11 and 12, 9:00 a.m.–2:00 p.m.

Cost

25 gallons - $16.50

50 gallons - $32.50

75 gallons - $45

100 gallons - $55

4’x5’ pickup truck (300 gallons) - $85

4’x6’ pickup truck (400 gallons) - $105

5’x8’ pickup truck (550 gallons) - $125

This year marks 40 years since the zoo began turning pungent piles of its animal poop into compost in the Pacific Northwest.

“Zoo Doo is a great way to keep gardens clean and healthy for the benefit of pollinators and other local wildlife and is a sustainable green choice,” the zoo shared in a news release.

Zoo Doo is a fully composted concoction of bedding materials such as straw, sawdust, wood chips, etc., from around the zoo mixed with feces pooped by a variety of the zoo’s animals, including zebras, giraffes, lions, pudus, mountain goats, rhinos, elk, and more.

The Zoo Doo program is central to the zoo’s goal of increasing waste diversion from landfills and demonstrating a closed-loop approach to integrated resource management.

©2025 Cox Media Group