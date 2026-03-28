Authorities remove derelict boats from Phinney Bay in Kitsap County

The boats were removed after it was deemed they were an environmental hazard and posed a navigation risk, the sheriff’s office said. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office’s Marine Unit removed four derelict vessels from the waters of Phinney Bay on Thursday.

The boats were removed after it was deemed they were an environmental hazard and posed a navigation risk, the sheriff’s office said.

Many residents also expressed concern about the environmental health of the bay.

Authorities say the removal project cost $80,000 in state funds.

Members of the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Marine Unit partnered with the Washington State Department of Natural Resources to remove four derelict vessels from Phinney Bay on Thursday, March 26th. 🧵1/4 pic.twitter.com/eDHLr8ePsm — Kitsap Sheriff (@KitsapCoSheriff) March 27, 2026

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