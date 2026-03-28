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Authorities remove derelict boats from Phinney Bay in Kitsap County

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Photo: Kitsap County Sheriff's Office
Authorities remove derelict boats from Phinney Bay in Kitsap County Photo: Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (Photo: Kitsap County Sheriff's Office)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

The boats were removed after it was deemed they were an environmental hazard and posed a navigation risk, the sheriff’s office said. — The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office’s Marine Unit removed four derelict vessels from the waters of Phinney Bay on Thursday.

The boats were removed after it was deemed they were an environmental hazard and posed a navigation risk, the sheriff’s office said.

Many residents also expressed concern about the environmental health of the bay.

Authorities say the removal project cost $80,000 in state funds.

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