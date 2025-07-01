Authorities release names of firefighters killed in Idaho wildfire shooting

COUER D'ALENE, Idaho — The identities of two firefighters killed and one who was injured have been released after a gunman reportedly intentionally set a fire and opened fire on crews responding to the fire on Sunday afternoon.

Battalion Chief John Morrison with the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department and Battalion Chief Frank J. Harwood with Kootenai County Fire & Rescue were killed in the line of duty, the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) announced in a social media post.

Firefighter and Engineer David Tysdal with the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department was seriously injured and is fighting for his life, IAFF said.

Kootenai County Fire & Rescue posted several links on how you can donate to help the firefighters’ families:

To support the Harwood family directly, click here

To make a general donation to support all three families, click here

The JW Foundation is donating 100% of their proceeds raised to the emergency responders’ families, click here.

