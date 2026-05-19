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Authorities looking for Jeep involved in hit-and-run with cyclist in North Bend

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Photo: King County Sheriff's Office
Authorities looking for Jeep involved in hit-and-run with cyclist in North Bend Photo: King County Sheriff's Office (Photo: King County Sheriff's Office)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

NORTH BEND, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is asking for the public’s help in finding a black Jeep that reportedly hit a cyclist and left them seriously injured in North Bend on May 9.

The incident happened at around 1:30 p.m. near Southeast 140th Street and 463rd Avenue Southeast.

Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 2024-2026 black Jeep Wagoneer or Grand Wagoneer with a missing passenger side mirror.

KCSO says the SUV hit a cyclist who was riding on the south shoulder along Southeast 140th Street and left the scene heading eastbound.

If you see the Jeep, KCSO asks you to call 911.

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