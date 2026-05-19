Authorities looking for Jeep involved in hit-and-run with cyclist in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is asking for the public’s help in finding a black Jeep that reportedly hit a cyclist and left them seriously injured in North Bend on May 9.

The incident happened at around 1:30 p.m. near Southeast 140th Street and 463rd Avenue Southeast.

Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for a 2024-2026 black Jeep Wagoneer or Grand Wagoneer with a missing passenger side mirror.

KCSO says the SUV hit a cyclist who was riding on the south shoulder along Southeast 140th Street and left the scene heading eastbound.

If you see the Jeep, KCSO asks you to call 911.

Detectives need your help. On 5/9, around 130pm, a jeep like this hit a bicyclist and seriously injured them. The car was on SE 140th St & 463rd Ave. in North Bend. The victim was struck with the passenger side mirror, & the driver took off. If you know anything, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/d3u7mLse4W — King County Sheriff's Office (@kingcosoPIO) May 18, 2026

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