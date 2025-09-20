Authorities in Bellingham seize 10 kilos of cocaine packaged with pictures of Thor

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says deputies pulled over a suspicious vehicle on September 16, and found over 22 pounds of cocaine inside.

The car was stopped near Eliza Avenue and Darby Drive in Bellingham, where two people inside the car allegedly gave inconsistent stories to the authorities and a K9 was called in, the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

Deputies reportedly found ten individually packaged bags of cocaine, each containing a picture of the Marvel superhero Thor.

They also seized a loaded handgun and cash inside the car.

The sheriff’s office says its investigation is ongoing.

