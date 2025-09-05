From Auburn to Spokane, here are Washington’s ‘luckiest’ lottery stores as Powerball hits $1.8B

With the Powerball jackpot climbing to an estimated $1.8 billion ahead of Saturday night’s drawing, Washington’s Lottery has released a detailed look at the state’s “luckiest” retailers — the stores where players have purchased the most winning tickets.

The jackpot is already the second largest in Powerball history. Since the last jackpot was hit on May 31, Washington players have claimed 23 major prizes worth between $50,000 and $1 million.

That run included one winner in June, one in July, and 14 in August, followed by seven more in the first drawing of September.

Those recent wins include:

Sept. 1 drawing: Seven tickets worth $50,000 were sold at NomNom on Cheney Spokane Road in Spokane; Albertsons on North Indian Trail Road in Spokane; NomNom on East Illinois Avenue in Spokane; Fisherman’s Cove in Bellingham; Muckleshoot Market & Deli in Auburn; Albertsons in Clarkston; and Jacksons Food Store in Sammamish.

South Puget Sound’s Luckiest Stores

Fred Meyer on Auburn Way N in Auburn tops the statewide list with 20 wins, including selling a $754.6 million Powerball jackpot ticket in 2023. That store climbed from fourth place last year, when it logged 14 wins.

Other standout locations in the region include:

Fred Meyer on Renton Center Way SW with 19 wins, making the list for the third straight year.

Muckleshoot Casino Resort in Auburn and Fred Meyer on 1st Avenue S in Burien, tied with 16 wins each.

Safeway on Shaw Road in Puyallup with 15 wins.

Fred Meyer on North Meridian Avenue in Puyallup with 14 wins, up from 12 last year.

Several Federal Way, Tumwater, and Milton stores with between 12 and 13 wins.

North Puget Sound

Safeway on Evergreen Way in Everett leads with 13 wins. It has appeared on the top 10 list for five consecutive years and jumped from eight wins in 2023.

Other top sellers include:

Fred Meyer stores in Everett and Lynnwood with 10 wins each.

WinCo Foods in Edmonds with 10 wins, its third straight year on the list.

Safeway on 134th Place SE in Everett, also with 10 wins.

QFC on Evergreen Way in Everett with nine wins.

Safeway in Arlington with eight wins, its third straight year making the list.

Haggen in Lake Stevens with eight wins.

Fred Meyer in Lynnwood and Snohomish with seven wins each.

Olympic Peninsula

Safeway in Silverdale tops this region with nine wins, its third consecutive year on the list. Fred Meyer in Shelton follows with eight wins. Other high-ranking locations include Safeway in Olympia, Fred Meyer in Bremerton, and Ocean Shores IGA. Safeway in Sequim, which finished second last year with nine wins, logged five this year.

Eastern Washington

Super Store in Spokane Valley leads with 14 wins. Yoke’s Fresh Market in Mead and Rosauers on Division Street in Spokane each reported 12 wins. Yoke’s Fresh Market on Cheney Spokane Road matched its first-place 2023 ranking with 10 wins. Divine’s Fasmart in Liberty Lake also logged 10.

WinCo Foods in Spokane Valley recorded eight wins, and several Yoke’s Fresh Market, Rosauers, and Safeway stores in Spokane and Deer Park reported between six and seven wins.

Southwest Washington

Fred Meyer on Mill Plain Boulevard in Vancouver led this region with nine wins, its third year in the top 10. Wind River Market & Gas in Carson followed with eight. Multiple WinCo Foods, Safeway, QFC, and Fred Meyer locations in Vancouver made the list with between five and seven wins.

Tri-Cities

Albertsons on Clearwater Avenue in Kennewick reported seven wins to lead the Tri-Cities. Yoke’s Fresh Market in Kennewick followed with five wins. Several Albertsons, Safeway, and independent convenience stores in Pasco, Richland, and Kennewick had three to four wins each.

Central Washington

Wray’s Meadowbrook in Yakima leads the region with 10 wins, its fifth consecutive year in the top 10. Valley View Market in Toppenish follows with nine wins. Fred Meyer in Yakima reported five wins, up from three last year. Safeway in Wenatchee added five wins, while WinCo in Union Gap posted four. Additional winners included Safeway stores in Yakima and East Wenatchee, Wenatchee Valley Truck Stop, and Pik-A-Pop in Benton City.

How to Play

Tickets for Powerball are available at Washington’s Lottery retail locations statewide.

