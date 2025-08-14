Auburn police looking for suspect who held baristas at gunpoint

AUBURN, Wash. — The Auburn Police Department (APD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

On August 8th, a masked man reportedly climbed through a window at the Bigfoot Java coffee shop and held two baristas at gunpoint, APD said in a release.

Police say he then allegedly stole their tip jar and fired a single gunshot into the roof before he ran. No one was injured in the incident.

Auburn PD asks if you recognize the man or have any information to call their tip line at 253-288-7403.

