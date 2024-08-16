Auburn Police installing 20 license plate recognition cameras

AUBURN - — The Auburn Police Department announced it is installing 20 license plate recognition cameras to help reduce crime.

The cameras, built by Flock Safety LPR, will send real-time alerts to law enforcement when a car or a known wanted suspect is detected.

They also send out alerts if a vehicle connected to a missing persons case such as an AMBER or Silver Alert is detected.

“In the short period of time they have been deployed in Auburn, they have been utilized in the recovery of several stolen vehicles and locating and arresting two homicide suspects,” said Mark Caillier, Chief of the Auburn Police Department.

The cameras will be installed throughout the city, but no specific locations have been announced.

