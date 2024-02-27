Auburn police arrest 11 in illegal street racing emphasis over weekend

AUBURN, Wash. — Emphasis patrols from the Auburn Police Department netted several arrests for illegal street racing over the weekend.

The emphasis took place on Saturday, Feb. 24, where police came across a meet-up for racers at Bowman Creek Elementary School.

According to Auburn PD, it was there that they arrested 11 people for racing or trespassing, issued one traffic infraction, and had two vehicles towed.

There was no damage to any property nor was any force reported during arrests.

©2024 Cox Media Group