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Auburn home catches on fire, one person rushed to hospital

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Auburn house fire (Puget Sound Fire)
By KIRO 7 News Staff

AUBURN, Wash. — One person was rushed to the hospital after a house caught on fire in Kent.

Puget Sound Fire was called to the home on Southeast 274th Street this afternoon.

Firefighters arrived and found flames coming from the back of the single-story home.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in about 30 minutes.

Puget Sound Fire firefighters and King County Medical One paramedics treated one person for serious injuries and transported them to a Seattle-area hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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