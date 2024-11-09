Auburn animal shelter under investigation

AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway in the city of Auburn, stemming from claims of diminished care for animals at the Auburn Valley Humane Society.

In the last month, nine of the shelter’s 14 employees resigned, according to their CEO.

“I don’t know,” says CEO Phil Morgan, when asked what prompted the mass exodus.

He denies the resignations impacting the quality of care. “Absolutely not,” says Morgan.

KIRO 7 spoke with several current and former employees for this story. BreeAnn resigned last week.

“I do feel like the quality of care has diminished. That’s kind of inevitable,” says BreeAnn. She tells KIRO 7 that in addition to care issues, she also worries about the safety of animals, staff, and volunteers while current leadership remains.

Another concern from staff, shared with KIRO 7, was Morgan’s alleged comments about healthy kittens that were three-and-a-half weeks old. Staff allege that Morgan suggested they be euthanized if the shelter couldn’t find volunteers to foster them.

“I asked the question, ‘What happens to them? What do we do?”, says Morgan. “In previous shelters I worked at, that was the policy.”

Current shelter employees say the staffing shortage means kennels aren’t being properly cleaned and that they’re unable to accept new animals.

“With our vet team leaving, I worried that there would be gaps in medical care for animals that need it,” says BreeAnn.

Current staff members tell KIRO 7 there’s currently not a daily veterinarian employed at the shelter, leaving the shelter unable to perform surgeries and spay and neuter services.

The shelter is in a contract with the city of Auburn. The contract outlines certain staffing expected of the shelter, as well as the services that they need to provide. Some staff members say the shelter routinely violates the contract.

In a statement to KIRO 7, the city of Auburn acknowledged the staffing issues at the shelter, writing, in part, “It does appear that they are not meeting the terms of our contract, and this is something we are actively investigating.”

Morgan adamantly denies diminished care or a violation of the city contract.

“We’ve got it handled. Believe it or not, we’ve got it handled,” says Morgan.

©2024 Cox Media Group