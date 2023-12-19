Attempted traffic stop in North Sound leads to crash, discovery of more than a pound of meth

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A deputy’s attempt to pull over a car southwest of Arlington led to a crash and the discovery of methamphetamine and cocaine, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 10, when a patrolling deputy tried to stop a car for traffic violations, the driver sped off and ran a red light. The suspect’s attempt to escape went awry when they lost control and crashed on the onramp to southbound Interstate 5 from State Route 530.

The driver was arrested, and as deputies investigated, they clearly saw what appeared to be a large bag of drugs inside the car, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The driver was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for investigation of attempting to elude law enforcement and a felony warrant for third-degree rape out of the Department of Corrections.

With the help of Snohomish County Regional Drug Task Force K-9 Sully, the deputy obtained a search warrant to comb through the suspect’s car.

Deputies said that during the search, they found about 1.25 pounds of methamphetamine and five grams of cocaine.

More charges against the suspect were referred to the Snohomish County Prosecutor’s Office for possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver.

