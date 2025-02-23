Attempted carjacking ends with four deputies sent to the hospital in Spanaway

Four deputies are recovering after a morning attempted carjacking ended with two patrol cars damaged in Spanaway.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, a person called 911 after a woman tried to steal his car near the intersection of Pacific Avenue South and 175th Street South.

PCSO said the woman was with three other accomplices and one pointed a gun at the victim.

The victim told police what the car they were driving looked like and deputies were able to find it a short time later.

Deputies found the car going northbound on Pacific Avenue South and began to pursue it.

The suspects hit two other cars on the road before deputies performed the PIT maneuver to stop the car.

Damaged PCSO SUV (Central Pierce Fire and Rescue)

A man and a woman ran away, while two others stayed in the car and surrendered to deputies.

After a short run, deputies caught the two that ran and arrested them.

Two police cars were damaged in the pursuit and four deputies were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries.

PCSO said the passengers in the two civilian cars only had minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

KIRO 7 News is on the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated.

