Artists hoping to rebuild after fire destroys pieces at Ballard Art Collective

SEATTLE — The creators of Ballard Collective are in recovery mode after a fire nearly destroyed the building that houses artists and wellness providers.

The fire started on August 8 in a dumpster that quickly spread to the collective’s main building, destroying much of the art inside.

Elizabeth Red is one of the artists who works out of the Ballard collective. She was joined by a number of other artists outside the building Tuesday morning to plot a course forward,

“My art space is such an escape for me,” she said.

Cynthia Pelletiere’s meditation studio was also severely damaged.

“It just makes me really sad there’s so many special people here doing really wonderful work and it really is heart wrenching,” she said.

Some massive pieces of art were damaged, and an art walk scheduled for last weekend had to be canceled.

Dan Dewolff is the Creator and Founder of the Ballard Collective and is now working with the artists who housed work inside on how to rebuild.

“I’m definitely overwhelmed and heartbroken for our community,” he said.

KIRO 7 got a look inside and saw ceilings collapsed and walls that were torn apart when firefighters went through the building.

DeWolff set up a GoFundMe to help the artists whose work was destroyed in the fire.

©2025 Cox Media Group