Artist pays tribute to Pete Carroll with chewy mural on Seattle’s iconic gum wall

SEATTLE — A local artist paid tribute to Pete Carroll this week on Seattle’s iconic gum wall.

In an Instagram post, artist Rudy Willingham says he chewed 200 pieces of gum to create an image of Carroll on the gum wall neighboring Pike Place Market over the weekend.

“I can’t feel my mouth anymore and my jaw stopped working,” he joked.

Carroll was well-known for his gum-chewing on the sideline over his tenure as the Seahawks’ head coach, which Willingham clearly took to heart with his masterpiece.

©2024 Cox Media Group