Arson suspected after early morning fire at beloved Port Angeles playground

A beloved playground in Port Angeles was on fire early Wednesday morning and a young male was taken into custody on suspicion of arson, according to the Port Angeles Police Department.

At about 3:44 a.m. Wednesday morning, officers and firefighters responded to a fire at the Dream Playground at Erickson Park on Race Street in Port Angeles.

When they arrived, the playground was fully engulfed, with flames nearing 60 feet high.

A juvenile male was spotted running from the area. He was later taken into custody at his home, under investigation for arson.

According to a website dedicated to the Dream Playground, the playground was built in Sept. 2022 in just five days by more than 2,000 volunteers, with over $185,000 raised to pay for the construction.

KIRO 7 has reached out to representatives for the Dream Playground for a statement. At this time, there are no official fundraising efforts to rebuild the park.

