Arrest made in Tacoma hospital deadly shooting

TACOMA, Wash. — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a double shooting inside a Tacoma hospital earlier this week that left a man dead and his girlfriend injured.

According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), the shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on Aug. 6 inside the emergency room of MultiCare Allenmore Hospital on South Union Ave.

TPD said the shooting appeared to have been targeted.

The bullet grazed a 21-year-old woman, but her boyfriend was killed in the shooting.

Police say that the pair got into a fight with a suspect outside of the hospital before the shooting, and the suspect then followed them into the ER before opening fire.

It’s unclear if the suspect and victims knew each other before the fight.

Through the course of the investigation, police were able to identify a suspect, and he was taken into custody on Aug. 8 without incident.

The 25-year-old was found in Kittitas County.

He was booked for first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

The FBI, US Marshals Service and the Spokane Police Department assisted in the investigation and arrest.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

