Arrest made in death of woman set on fire in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — On Wednesday Tacoma police announced that a man was arrested in the Sept. 2023 death of an 18-year-old woman who was intentionally set on fire.

Around 1 a.m. on Sept. 3, 2023, firefighters with the Tacoma Fire Department responded to a brush fire in the 2900 block of Upper Park Street.

After they extinguished the fire, they found the woman’s body in the debris.

She was later identified at 18-year-old Chloee Moore. Her family was notified Sept. 6 and a GoFundMe was set up by her sister.

The suspect is a man in his 40s. He was arrested on Tuesday and booked for Homicide by Controlled Substance. KIRO 7 is not identifying him because he has not bene charged. According to the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office, he will likely be charged on Thursday.

