Arrest made in deadly Auburn shooting, additional arrests expected

AUBURN, Wash. — Auburn police have arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide in the Lea Hill neighborhood on May 27.

Police say the suspect is believed to be a key participant in the homicide, though additional arrests are expected.

According to the Auburn Police Department, at the time of his arrest, the suspect was on active DOC supervision after being granted an agreement from the court in a previous case involving second-degree Assault, Drive-By Shooting, and Felony Eluding.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident or injury to anyone involved.

He was booked into King County Jail for first-degree murder.

