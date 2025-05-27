Man killed in Auburn shooting

AUBURN, Wash. — The Auburn Police Department is looking for a suspect or suspects after a man was killed in a shooting early Tuesday morning.

Multiple people had called 911 to report that they had heard several gunshots.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on SE 323rd Street, less than a mile west of Green River College, just after midnight.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot at least once.

The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

At this time, no suspects have been identified or located.

If you have any information on the shooting, contact the Auburn PD Tip Line at 253-288-7403.

