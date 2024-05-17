Around the Sound: West Seattle Wine Walk

SEATTLE — Ready, set, cheers!

West Seattle’s 8th annual wine walk is back and bigger than ever.

“We sell out every year, so people need to get their tickets right away!” says Chris Mackay of the West Seattle Junction Association.

In its first year, the West Seattle Wine Walk sold 450 tickets, and every year has seen a surge in popularity. This year? The Junction is selling 1,000 tickets and expecting to sell out again, marking a significant trend in the community.

“...As we sell more tickets, we’re bringing on more wineries and bringing on more merchants to host those wineries,” adds Mackay. Tickets for this event are $36 plus tax, and the ticket comes with a wine bag (for purchasing bottles you taste), a tasting glass, and over a dozen tasting tickets.

“... That’s 14 tastings plus a little gold coin for a couple of extras that are outside of the California corridor to sip and have fun with friends and try new local wines in your favorite merchants,” said Stacie Woods, the Events and Marketing Director with West Seattle Junction Association.

This year, the wine walk will feature 30 different Washington wineries and 30 local businesses. All proceeds from this event go right back into maintaining and upkeeping the Junction. It also creates a fun opportunity for visitors to support and check out small businesses in the area.

The event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, May 17th. Wine lovers can purchase tickets online, where check-in details and additional information are available.

