Around the Sound: Visit the Georgetown Morgue for a hauntingly good time

SEATTLE — If you’re looking for a hauntingly good time this season—consider stopping by the Georgetown Morgue.

The annual haunted house is back for a month of thrills and chills at one of the Emerald City’s most infamous buildings.

“We love scaring people. We love it,” Scott Kolling tells KIRO 7. “When you get in line, we know we’ve got you at that point unless you decide to leave before you enter. It’s just a good tradition here in Seattle to scare the hell out of people.”

History of Georgetown Morgue

Georgetown Morgue was built in 1928.

It was once home to thousands of funeral preparations and cremations.

There are rumors of eerie things happening in the building over the years – everything from mysterious deaths to stolen corpses.

However, there is one story that is enough to send a chill down anyone’s spine. The morgue is forever tied to one of Seattle’s most chilling unsolved crimes.

In 1968, several people entered the building, bound all nine workers, and forced them into the crematorium chamber. The horrific event was dubbed the ‘Seattle Crematorium Massacre.’ There were no surviving witnesses—or workers. As a result, ownership was transferred to the city.

The facility ceased operations as a funeral home in 1983.





The haunted house

Georgetown Morgue began transforming into a haunted house in 2009. Each year, live actors adorned in creepy costumes and intricate makeup haunt the building and those brave enough to wander through it.

“People love adrenaline. They love it. And this is a scenario where you’re not going to get hurt, not going to have any problems. You can come in the dark and have some of your best fears taken care of in here,” Kolling tells KIRO 7.

General admission will cost you $37, but there are a series of add-ons such as VIP and The Dark Maze. You can see all of the options by clicking here.

Kolling says each year they change out the sets, so you’ll never know what - or who - could be hiding around the next corner.

The haunted house will be open until November 2.

