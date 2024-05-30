Around the Sound: Support our national treasures at ‘Pints for the Parks’

EATONVILLE, Wash. — Raise a pint to (and some money for) Washington’s national parks this weekend!

Eatonville’s Mill Haus Cider Co. is partnering with Washington’s National Park Fund and is hosting the “Pints for the Parks” event this Sunday, June 2. This event is a testament to our shared commitment to the preservation and upkeep of our national parks.

From 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., your participation will directly contribute to the preservation of our parks, as a portion of the proceeds from the night will be donated to WNPF.

Washington’s National Park Fund is the official philanthropic partner of Mt. Rainier, North Cascades, and Olympic National Parks. The WNPF is known for providing crucial resources and equipment, maintenance and research, and upkeep for the park and its natural landscapes.

This event location, just 30 minutes away from one of Mt. Rainier’s entrances, is ideal for the occasion.

“It’s also a celebration of Mt. Rainier’s 125th anniversary,” said Mill Haus Cider Co. Event Coordinator Bree Anderson.

The mountain also holds a spot near and dear to Mill Haus co-owner Steve Schmidt.

“Mt. Rainier is a major key player in pulling people out here. Especially from the town. We have a lot of people who come here from over two hours away, and they’re not coming to just the Mill Haus a lot of times; they’re coming to Mt. Rainier,” said Schmidt.

Schmidt says Mill Haus has become a gathering place for people near and far. He adds that the crowds the cider house can attract sometimes reach the hundreds, so when it comes to fundraising for special events.

“It’s really nice because we can raise a fair amount of money to help those causes,” he said.

Mill Haus will host many more events and markets this summer. Their website has a list of their upcoming schedule.

©2024 Cox Media Group