Around The Sound: Stretch and snuggle at pig yoga

KINGSTON, Wash. — Move over goats! There’s a new farm animal crashing yoga classes: pigs.

Rewild Refuge in Kingston cares for unwanted and neglected farm animals – and to help cover those costs, they’re offering a unique experience on Saturdays.

It’s a class called Flow at the Farm.

Yogis complete their flow of poses in the fresh air alongside the rescue’s piggies— who have mastered the art of the flop.

“The pigs hang out with us, they will go over to people’s yoga mats and flop over and ask for belly rubs, sometimes they’ll just flop over on someone’s yoga mat and take a nap,” said Executive Director and Founder Kristy McNab.

She told KIRO 7 News that the farm saw the success online of goat yoga and thought, “Why not goats?”

“We knew that most people don’t really get an opportunity to meet and interact with pigs, so we thought this would be a really great opportunity not only to fundraise for the animals but to educate the community about how amazing pigs are,” McNab told KIRO 7.

This is the second year that the sanctuary is offering classes. They’re taught by hobby farmer Kat Sorenson. She received her first yoga teaching certification in Bali in 2020 and completed her second training in Costa Rica in 2021.

Tickets are $25 per person, and sessions sell out quickly.

July 19 and August 16 sessions are already full, but you can sign up for August 23 and September 13 by clicking here.

Class begins at 9:30 a.m.

Rewild Refuge has nine pigs: Morty, Norman, Maisie, Fiona, Petunia, Sadie, Stewie, Moose, and Marcello.

If you have a soft spot for a certain animal, you can sign up to sponsor care for them monthly on the sanctuary’s website.

To learn more about Rewild Refuge, click here.

