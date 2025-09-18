Around The Sound: The Sand Garden

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — If your children aren’t ready to let go of summer, there’s a new business in Issaquah where they can spend some time in the sand – no sunscreen needed.

It’s called The Sand Garden, and it’s in Gilman Village.

It’s a giant indoor sandbox – about 1,400 square feet in size – filled with toys and tools that help with sensory learning.

“He just loves Tonka trucks, and having a dedicated spot for that is nice,” shared Jackob Schneider. He took his son James to The Sand Garden on its grand opening on Monday.

Another parent told KIRO 7 News that they’re thrilled to find such a unique play place for their little ones.

“It’s just a different type of play area for kids to go to, so it’s great that it’s indoors and hopefully we can keep the sand here and not in the house,” said Vicky Lin. She brought her almost two year old daughter Evie to check out The Sand Garden.

Sessions are $22 per child. No reservations needed. You can just drop in any day between 9 am and 5 pm.

The Sand Garden does offer event packages for parents looking to plan a birthday party for their child. For more information, click here.

