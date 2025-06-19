Around the Sound: Paranormal Cirque II

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Halloween may be over 100 days away, but one travelling show is proving that it’s never too early to get a little spooky.

Get ready for a killer date night: Paranormal Cirque II is creeping its way into Washington state with multiple shows in six cities.

Paranormal Cirque II is an R-rated horror circus with a haunted attraction pre-show that’s included with the price of your ticket.

“You’re going to be treated to two hours of Vegas-quality, R-rated horror circus entertainment. You’re going to see all kinds of amazing circus acts, acrobatics, aerial acts and comedy, all with a horror theme,” Steve Copeland, host and comedian of the cirque, explained.

Copeland said the show is R-rated due to language and adult humor. Those ages 13-17 are welcome, but must be accompanied by an adult.

The Cirque operates with a crew of about 50 people, including performers and behind-the-scenes folks who set up the tent and stage or work on lighting.

From zombies to werewolves, and acrobatics to sword swallowers, there’s jaw-dropping entertainment for everyone.

“We have some brand new acts for 2025, so even if people have seen the show before, they’ve got to come back and see what’s new. We have a brand new opening number with acrobats, diving and sliding, diving over and sliding across a table. We’ve got aerialists spinning on ropes, high up in the air, all kinds of craziness going on,” Copeland said.

The Cirque kicked off in Puyallup on Friday, June 13 and ran that entire weekend.

Upcoming shows are:

Tacoma (4502 S Steele Street): June 20 - 23

(4502 S Steele Street): June 20 - 23 Auburn (1101 Outlet Collection Way): June 27-30

(1101 Outlet Collection Way): June 27-30 Bellingham (One Bellis Fair Pkwy): July 4-7

(One Bellis Fair Pkwy): July 4-7 Tukwila (2800 Southcenter Mall): July 11-14

(2800 Southcenter Mall): July 11-14 Olympia (625 Black Lake Blvd SW): July 18-21

You can get tickets here.

