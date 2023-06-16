Around the Sound: NAAM hosting 3-day event celebrating Juneteenth

SEATTLE — Juneteenth is remembered as a call to action for unity. The Northwest African American Museum is offering more than just free admission on Monday. They’re hosting a three-day event commemorating Juneteenth.

“The words that Dr. King spoke are so true. None of us are free until we’re all free,” NAAM President and CEO, LaNesha DeBardelaben said.

To DeBardelaben, Juneteenth is a time for education, conversation, collaboration, and transformation. It’s important for NAAM to recognize achievements and give voices to the Black community not just on Juneteenth, but every day.

“Folks come here and they look on our walls they see a lot of artwork that reminds them of their history, and that reminds them of community. They feel a sense of belonging, warmth, and community and love, and a sense of healing and hope here as well,” museum director Jason Turner said.

NAAM is commemorating Juneteenth with a three-day event kicking off with a youth day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Sam Smith Park. There’s a Film Festival Sunday at NAAM, also from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event ends Monday with a skate party and food, music, and vendors at Judkins Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

DeBardelaben says the community response has been overwhelming.

“It’s so important that we realize that Juneteenth is an American story. And because it’s an American story, there’s something in it for all of us and it requires us to come together so we can become our best selves,” DeBardelaben said.

©2023 Cox Media Group