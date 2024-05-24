Around the Sound: The Kite Cafe

Exciting news for beachgoers at Golden Gardens Park! A new cafe, The Kite Cafe, has opened its doors, offering a convenient spot right on the sand for a quick bite or refreshing drink this summer.

Handcrafted sub-sandwiches, salads, grain bowls, ice cream, made-to-order coffee, snacks, and kites are all available and ready for purchase.

“This is a casual quick service restaurant space,” says co-owner of The Kite Cafe, Matt Kelly.

Kelly and fellow co-owner Tony Meyer are best friends and North Seattle natives. The business owners tell us that they have spent years visiting Golden Gardens, and as Meyer says: “Growing up on this beach was super formative to all of us.”

Meyer and Kelly tell KIRO 7 they’re excited to be business owners in their hometown. “To come back and be able to make a positive mark and be stewards of the park is super exciting.”

Kelly, a self-proclaimed kite enthusiast (his business partner calls him a “kite expert”), tells us that the north end of Golden Gardens is one of the best places to fly a kite in Seattle.

With a mission to source as many local products as possible, we’ve learned that The Kite Cafe works exclusively with a local kite maker to supply kites for people of all interest levels.

“I would love for many of our new customers to pick up their first kite since it’s the kite cafe,” says Kelly.

The cafe is open seven days a week. Visit the cafe’s website for hours and a peek at the menu.

