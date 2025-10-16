Around The Sound: Kirkland Urban’s Treat Street returns for spooktacular fun

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Get ready for some fang-tastic fun this Halloween season.

Kirkland Urban’s Treat Street is just around the corner.

The event takes place on Saturday, October 25, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Plaza, and costumes are encouraged.

The free community celebration will feature costumed entertainers, balloon artists, spooky music, and trick-or-treating at local businesses.

The event also features a trick-or-treat candy wall. Watch as a mysterious live hand pops through the wall to surprise you with something sweet.

At Treat Street, guests can immerse themselves in interactive Halloween worlds, including the Space Invaders Corn Maze and Monster Bash Dance Party featuring a live DJ.

Visitors can enjoy up to four hours of free parking with validation from any Kirkland Urban business.

