Around the Sound: Galentine’s Puppy Party

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — A local women’s networking group is putting the “gal” in “Galentine’s Day” this weekend.

This Saturday, February 15th, Eastside EntrepreneuHERs is hosting its second annual “Galentine’s Puppy Party” at Pickle’s Playland in Issaquah.

This 21-and-over event is open to any female entrepreneur seeking a fun way to network, connect, and give back to the community at the same time.

This event is ticketed, and $5 from the $30 ticket sale will go towards Resilient Hearts Animal Sanctuary in Fremont. Resilient Hearts will be bringing five or six of their available puppies to the event for meet and greets with attendees/prospective adopters.

Rachel Rowland, the owner of Eastside EntrepreneuHERs told KIRO 7, “We’re just hoping we’ll get a good turnout, get the puppies adopted, and raise a lot of money for Resilient Hearts.”

Abby Menschik, one of the Animal Care Coordinators for Resilient Hearts, says that the puppies they’ll be bringing come from shelters in Yakima and central Washington that are at capacity.

While it’ll be hard to resist adopting one of the dogs at this event, Menschik does add that for those serious about adoption, “We don’t do same-day adoption. So you will be able to meet them, and it will get you ahead of our meet and greet process.” Menschik added that applications will be accepted but there is a two-week foster period for anyone who applies for an adoption to ensure a good fit for both the adopter and adoptee.

Rowland hosts many events through her real estate business and women’s networking group throughout the year.

Before her Galentine’s event on Saturday, she is also hosting an event for singles. However, she told us that when it comes to her events, even the Galentine’s Day one, “My events are all things you can come to solo. I want you to feel welcomed when you walk through the door whether you’re new to town and just hopped off an airplane and don’t know a single person or you are somebody who has lived here your whole life like me,” said Rowland.

If you are interested in attending this weekend, you can buy your ticket for this event, here. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

To learn more about future events hosted by Eastside EntrepreneuHERs, click here.

Photos by Drishti Photography





©2025 Cox Media Group