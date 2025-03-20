Around The Sound: Fort Nisqually escape room experience is back

POINT DEFIANCE, Wash. — The Fort Nisqually Living History Museum in Point Defiance Park gives visitors a chance to learn about what life was like around Puget Sound in 1855.

For history enthusiasts looking to travel back in time and solve the latest mystery at the fort, the museum’s escape room is back with a new installment. It’s called Trapped: A Labyrinth Adventure.

Visitors will act as trusted allies of the Hudson Bay Company, decoding ciphers, interacting with reproduction artifacts and solving period-inspired puzzles as they search a thieving fur-trader’s cabin to recover the long-lost map of the Northwest Passage.

The museum tells KIRO 7 this addition has been a huge hit; they’ve gotten many compliments about the historical accuracy of the game.

“I think the most unique thing is the location,” Sarah Hoenig with the museum says. “Most escape rooms just take place in kind of random buildings, and this instead is a historic building that is part of our museum. You are surrounded by artifacts from the past. At the same time you are immersing into using similar artifacts to solve your puzzles and ciphers.”

The difficulty level is the same for everyone but can be accomplished by anyone. The museum adds that every group that participates gets a historical guide to help.

Starting at $224, the recommended group size is 4-8 players, ages 12 and up. Reservations can be booked online at FortNisqually.org .





©2025 Cox Media Group