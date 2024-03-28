Around the Sound: Cherry blossoms return to the UW Quad

It’s a yearly tradition Seattleites are used to but never get tired of - Cherry blossom viewing at the University of Washington Quad.

For UW Alum Emily Lawsin, she says it’s worth taking the trip every year.

“It is really special. It’s not as sunny today as I had hoped, but even without the sun you can still see the beauty of the blossoms. They’re strong, they’re resilient, and I think that’s what is so inspirational to me,” Lawsin said.

“They’re beautiful, it’s such a wonderful reminder of the cycle of the year, and the coming of spring. It’s just visually gorgeous,” Erica Maniez said.

Hundreds of people head to campus to catch the blossoms at peak bloom and this weekend is your last chance to catch them at their peak, and it’s not just for humans to enjoy.

“This is actually my first year with the birds. I missed the previous years so this is a chance I’m getting. I would love to make it a tradition,” Tien Pham said.

This week, the Cherry Blossom Festival is also taking place.

Hundreds of businesses on campus will be offering cherry blossom sweets and specials.

Head to the Quad to experience the beauty of Spring right here in our backyard.

“My family and friends sometimes travel all the way to Japan. In fact, my brother is going next week. You can just come home to see them. It is once in a lifetime, once a year, only for a brief amount of time. It’s about savoring the moment,” Lawsin said.

