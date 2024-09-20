Around the Sound: Celebrate fall at Mill Haus Cider “Ciderfest”

EATONVILLE, Wash. — The official start of Fall is this Sunday, and folks over at Mill Haus Cider in Eatonville are gearing up for a season-changing celebration highlighting one of Fall’s most popular fruits: apples.

We featured Mill Haus Cider in May for their “Pint for Parks” event to celebrate Mt. Rainier’s birthday. Now, from Friday, September 20th to Sunday, September 22nd, you and your family can enjoy a fun-filled and family-friendly “Ciderfest.”

This three-day event also funds two organizations: the Special Olympics Chapter, the “Eatonville Cruisers,” and the Eatonville Family Agency.

One of the owners at Mill Haus Cider, Steve Schmidt, has a son who works at the cider house and is also an athlete for the Eatonville Cruisers. Steve’s wife is also a coach. It’s an organization near and dear to the Schmidt family.

The other organization featured in this fundraiser, the Eatonville Family Agency describes its services as “serving individuals, families, and senior citizens in need and to reduce the impact of poverty through social services and community programs.” Something staff at Mill Haus are passionate about supporting.

Over the past few weeks, Mill Haus has been collecting donations for locally grown apples. Event Coordinator Bree Anderson says, “The goal of these locally donated apples is to make fresh pressed cider–100% of the proceeds will be donated to the fundraiser.”

Anderson also told KIRO 7 that a cider press was hand-built for this special occasion.

Visit their website for a breakdown of this weekend’s events, including a bake sale, makers market, and pie contest accompanied by live music and Mill Haus’ classic menu items.

