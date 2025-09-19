Army confirms 4 soldiers killed in Black Hawk helicopter crash near Summit Lake

Four soldiers were killed when a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter crashed near Summit Lake in Thurston County on Wednesday night, according to military officials.

The Army confirmed Thursday that the soldiers were assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, also known as the “Night Stalkers.”

They were aboard an MH-60 Black Hawk during what officials described as an “aviation mishap.”

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Local residents said they heard unusual sounds around the time of the crash.

Bob Delaney, who lives along Summit Lake, told reporters he was outside by a fire when he noticed a helicopter pass overhead.

“I was sitting here after dark, had a little fire and I heard a sound and that’s all I can tell you… wasn’t a crash, it was a muffled kind of a thud,” Delaney said.

He added that about an hour later, he saw other helicopters circling the area with spotlights.

Thurston County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and located the wreckage.

Emergency crews began a rescue effort but had to pause when a fire in the area made operations too dangerous.

Military personnel later secured the crash site.

Officials have not yet released the names of the soldiers, pending notification of their families.

The 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, based at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, is an elite unit that provides helicopter support for special operations forces.

The regiment is known for its demanding training and high-risk missions around the world.

The Army said additional details will be provided as the investigation continues.

