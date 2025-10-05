Armed suspect arrested after robbery at Downtown Seattle convenience store

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) says officers arrested a suspect and are searching for another in connection with an early morning convenience store robbery.

Police say a 22-year-old man and a woman attempted to rob a 7-Eleven convenience store at 810 3rd Avenue at gunpoint, stealing beer and ice cream.

The woman allegedly hit a store employee who tried to stop them.

The pair briefly left the store, then returned to chase the employee with a dog leash, causing further damage to the store.

The suspects fled the scene with a large white dog running alongside them.

Police later located the suspects in the Chinatown–International District on South King Street and Hing Hay Park.

Officers scuffle with the male suspect before arresting him.

He was found to be carrying a gun and a can of beer.

He was booked into the King County Jail for robbery, obstruction, and having a gun illegally.

SPD’s Robbery Unit is investigating the incident.

