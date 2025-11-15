Armed robbery suspect leads police on chase in Tukwila

TUKWILA, Wash. — The Tukwila Police Department (TPD) says a suspect accused of armed robbery tried to run from officers on Friday night.

At around 6:15 p.m., police responded to reports of an armed robbery at a business near Andover Park West and Strander Boulevard.

Police say the suspect left the scene in a car but officers quickly found them. The Special Emphasis Unit with Tukwila PD started a pursuit after the suspect continued to drive away.

After hitting several cars, the suspect stopped at an apartment complex before their car became disabled, TPD said.

They were arrested and booked into jail facing charges of robbery and hit and run, according to police.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

