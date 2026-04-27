Armed man sentenced for string of violent attacks on women across Seattle area

A man was sentenced Friday for a series of escalating violent crimes targeting women at random across the Seattle area in 2023, including robbery, kidnapping, and rape, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said.

The defendant was convicted of five felonies across three cases: two counts of robbery, one count of assault, one count of kidnapping, and one count of second-degree rape. All five are classified as violent offenses under Washington state law.

Casey McNerthney, a spokesperson for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, said the cases represented a clear pattern of escalating violence against women.

“The pattern was that in each of these he was armed with different weapons and targeted women at random, which is exactly what you don’t want,” McNerthney said. “Police investigators from Seattle and Normandy Park found that the behavior appeared to be escalating. It certainly could have been worse.”

Pattern of violence against women escalated in severity over time

The crimes began in March 2023, when the man stole a purse from a woman standing on a sidewalk. When her husband tried to intervene, the defendant stabbed him three times in the torso. He pleaded guilty to second-degree assault with a deadly weapon enhancement and second-degree robbery.

In October 2023, the violence escalated dramatically. A woman was walking her dog in Normandy Park when the man drove up and said he was looking for directions. When she approached, he pulled a gun and ordered her into the car, threatening to shoot her if she refused. He pleaded guilty to second-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping.

A month later, in November 2023, the man approached another woman who was unloading items from her car. He threatened her with a gun. She was able to run away, and he stole a bag from her vehicle. He pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery.

Senior Deputy Prosecutor Lucy Pippin, who handled the cases, said the sentence carries the possibility of life in prison.

“All of the felonies that he pled to are classified as violent offenses,” Pippin said. “Most notably, the rape in the second degree is indeterminate, so he’ll serve a minimum range of agreed time, and then in order to get out, he’ll need to go in front of the Indeterminate Sentence Review Board and can essentially be sentenced up to life.”

All three victims supported outcome, prosecutors say

The minimum sentence is approximately 19 years. After that, the defendant’s release will depend on the review board’s assessment.

McNerthney said the resolution was significant and that all three victims supported the outcome.

“This was a pretty significant sentence,” McNerthney said. “It’s really good for people to know, as traumatizing as it is to hear about, that there are resolutions like this.”

Pippin described each victim’s experience as deeply traumatizing but said the guilty pleas spared them from having to testify at trial.

The cases were investigated by the Seattle Police Department and the Normandy Park Police Department.

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

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