Armed man barricaded in Gold Bar home after shots fired, deputies say

Snohomish County deputies are negotiating with an armed man who barricaded himself inside a Gold Bar home Thursday following a domestic violence call, according to the sheriff’s office.

The standoff is happening at a residence on May Court Road.

Region 1 SWAT was called in to assist after the man reportedly fired several rounds from inside the home.

No injuries have been reported.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the man is alone inside the home and deputies are in ongoing negotiations to resolve the situation peacefully.

As of Thursday evening, there were some evacuations of nearby homes.

Other residents were asked to stay inside and avoid the area for safety.

