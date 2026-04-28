Armed 18-year-old arrested in Capitol Hill after man heard ‘begging for his life’

SEATTLE — An armed 18-year-old was arrested in Capitol Hill Monday morning for multiple firearm offenses, after an incident where a man was heard “begging for his life.”

At approximately 3:30 a.m., a 911 operator received a report from a security guard in the 100 block of Broadway East, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) announced.

18-year-old caught with ski mask, firearm with destroyed serial number

The security guard overheard a man threatening to kill another man, while the victim was “screaming and begging for his life.”

Officers located a man reportedly wearing a ski mask, fleeing from the area, and attempting to conceal an item in his waistband.

SPD detained the suspect for questioning and recovered a firearm with a destroyed serial number allegedly tucked in his waistband.

The suspect was later arrested, and the victim was not located.

Officers booked the suspect into the King County Jail for unlawful possession of a firearm, alteration of identifying marks, furtively carrying a dangerous weapon, and carrying a weapon without a permit.

SPD’s Gun Violence Reduction Unit detectives have been assigned to the case.

This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

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