Arlington PD highlights lack of accountability and justice for youth suspects

ARLINGTON, Wash. — Arlington police expressed their concern for the lack of accountability for youth suspects this week, after they arrested a 16-year-old boy on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI).

“During the arrest, officers discovered an illegally possessed loaded firearm with an extended magazine and illicit narcotics on his person,” wrote Arlington PD.

Police say the juvenile justice center declined to book the suspect, compelling officers to refer criminal charges and subsequently release him to an adult guardian.

The Arlington Police Department took this opportunity to share their concerns with this case, which is “just one of many recent instances”, where they believe recently enacted laws have created a lack of accountability and justice for youth suspects.

Arlington Police Department:

“In 2021, the Legislature enacted several laws that have affected law enforcement’s efficacy, including a measure requiring an attorney’s presence when questioning juveniles. While the law aims to uphold juvenile rights, it can introduce more complications than solutions. The community organizer who drafted the law argues that police can still engage with juvenile witnesses but not those in custody. However, this perspective fails to consider the chaos of situations like gang shootings, where officers must differentiate between suspects and witnesses without infringing on the rights of the other without knowing which is which.

The law was intended to safeguard youths in custody and build trust between police and the community. However, it has inadvertently reduced justice for victims and led to a 24% increase in juvenile crime statewide. Officers now struggle to intervene effectively, where they once steered these youths into rehabilitative programs before they became entrenched in the adult system, which often neglects rehabilitation. Shielding juveniles from accountability, or allowing adults to use them to avoid charges, does not benefit these teens and contributes to rising violence and crime rates in our community."

