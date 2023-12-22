Arlington accepting applications to fill vacant city council seat

ARLINGTON, Wash. — A seat on the Arlington City Council will be open next year, and the city is accepting applications to fill the position.

The seat will be vacated by Don Vanney on Dec. 31, 2023.

Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2024.

You can find the application on the city’s website, at this link, at Arlington City Hall, or by calling the mayor’s office at 360-403-3441.

The city council will begin reviewing the applications on Jan. 16, and candidate interviews will occur the week of Jan. 22.

The council is expected to select a new council member no later than Feb. 5.

The city council has 90 days to fill the seat, according to state law.

If the council does not choose by that date, the Snohomish County Council will make the selection.

©2023 Cox Media Group