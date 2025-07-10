Arizona man sentenced to prison after traveling to Everett to meet with a fictitious teen boy

SEATTLE — A 73-year-old man from Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced to four years in prison after traveling to Washington to meet with what he thought was a 13-year-old boy, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Steven J. Migdon was arrested in August 2024 following a joint investigation by the Seattle Police Department (SPD) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

“Today, we are here to confront the ugliness of what you did over ten days. The images you had on your phone represented real children and real abuse. These are among the most serious crimes we see in federal court, the crimes that exploit children,” U.S. District Judge Jamal N. Whitehead said during the hearing.

During their investigation, SPD and the FBI had an undercover agent pose as a 13-year-old boy on a teen chat platform in July 2024.

Migdon replied to the undercover agent and eventually asked for sexually explicit pictures that he didn’t receive.

He eventually sent pictures of his face and sexually explicit images of himself to the undercover agent.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says that on August 5, Migdon flew from Tucson to Everett, believing he would meet the teen boy at a hotel.

Migdon was arrested.

Sexually explicit images of other children, as well as child sexual abuse images, were found after Migdon’s phone was searched.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Migdon was also ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution to the victims of the child abuse images he had on his phone.

He will also have to register as a sex offender and be supervised for ten years after his release from prison.

