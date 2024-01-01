Argument over shots fired into air at Auburn party leads to shooting

AUBURN, Wash. — One man was shot and a second was arrested after an argument escalated at an Auburn New Year’s Eve party.

The incident happened at a home in the 29600 block of 55th Place South, where a man was firing a gun into the air.

When a second man approached the shooter and told him to stop, an argument began and the suspect shot the victim, according to Auburn Police.

The shooter then fled but was taken into custody nearby.

The victim was taken to Auburn General Hospital.

Both men are in their 20s to 30s.

