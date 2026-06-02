Are these turtles ready to rejoin the wild? You can watch their final ‘turtle test’

SEATTLE — Are Woodland Park Zoo’s baby turtles ready for release to the wild? Join the zoo on Thursday, June 4, as Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) biologists put these 39 western pond turtles to the final “test.”

Each turtle will be weighed and measured. If they are confirmed to be big enough to escape the mouths of invasive bullfrogs, the “sweet spot” of weighing at least 2 ounces, they’ll be released into the wild next month.

Are these turtles ready to join the wild? You can watch their final ‘turtle test’

The turtles are a part of the collaborative Western Pond Turtle Recovery Project.

According to the Woodland Park Zoo, “The turtles were brought as eggs to the zoo last summer, hatched, and given a head start on life under the care of dedicated experts. Each turtle graduate will move on to the next chapter of their lives: released to protected wetlands where they can submerge in vegetation, bask on logs, swim among mud banks, and dine on insects, amphibians, and aquatic plants.”

Western pond turtles help to balance local wetland ecosystems, researchers say. The zoo reports that in 1990, only about 150 western pond turtles remained in two populations in the state of Washington, and the species nearly became extinct. In 1991, Woodland Park Zoo and the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife joined forces to recover western pond turtles by initiating a head start program. In 1993, the state listed the western pond turtle as endangered.

Here’s how the zoo says you can help save the turtles and keep their local habitats clean and healthy:

Never release unwanted home or classroom pets, animals, or plants into the wild, such as rivers, streams, lakes, or stormwater ponds

Avoid pesticides when you garden

Dispose of litter properly

Call a rescue organization when you need to rehome aquatic pets

Volunteer to clean up local habitats

Event details

“Visitors of all ages and backgrounds are invited to watch the biologists in action, connect with zoo staff and docents to learn about the zoo’s critical role in recovering the state’s endangered western pond turtle, and engage in hands-on, turtle-themed activities that mimic the work of the animal keepers to prepare the young turtles for release." — Woodland Park Zoo

WHEN: Thursday, June 4, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

WHERE: Woodland Park Zoo in Cathy Herzig Basecamp Northwest. Visitors may enter through the West Entrance at 5500 Phinney Ave. N. or South Entrance at 750 N. 50th St., Seattle, WA 98103

COST: The turtle preparation activities are free with zoo admission or membership. Online ticketing will be in full effect starting June 1. Instead of purchasing tickets at zoo entrances, tickets should be purchased online by visiting tickets.zoo.org.

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