Are my tires ok for rain? Here’s what to look for

WASHINGTON — A dangerous combination of wet roads and bald tires led to more than 86 traffic crashes across King, Pierce, and Thurston counties by early Friday evening.

The soggy conditions, typical for Western Washington, are exposing a critical safety issue: drivers operating vehicles with worn-out tires that can’t maintain traction on slick pavement.

At the Used Tires Outlet in Tacoma, manager Linda Frias sees firsthand how drivers push their tires past safe limits. She warns that severely worn tires pose an immediate danger.

“The wire is gonna start coming out and then if you’re trying to brake your car, it’s gonna start to slip,” said Frias, describing what happens when tire tread wears down completely.

Frias demonstrated how improper tire alignment causes uneven wear patterns, accelerating the deterioration and increasing the risk of exposed wire mesh breaking through the rubber—a serious safety hazard that dramatically reduces a vehicle’s ability to grip wet roads.

“If you’re driving the freeway with this [bald] tire right now, there’s a chance that your car is just gonna slip. It’s not safe for you to have tires like this,” she explained.

The Washington State Patrol has been responding to crashes throughout the region.

“On Interstate 5 near the Tacoma Dome, where there’s lotta curvature we experienced a lot of standing water in the dips of the road so if I get a driver, see that they’re more than welcome to call in so we can try to head out there and see how we can get rid of that as fast as possible,” said Trooper Daniel Southard.

He urges drivers to steer clear of standing water to avoid hydroplaning.

“You want them to not break and not accelerate and then just ride it out. Keep your hands firmly on the steering wheel at the 10 and two or nine and three position and then just get through it as safely as you can,” said Trooper Southard.

The Washington State Patrol continues to monitor hazardous areas and respond to incidents across the region.

