Apartment complex evacuated for fire in Seattle’s Central District

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department says several buildings had to be evacuated Thursday morning – including an apartment complex – because of a fire in the Central District.

They believe it started inside a building that’s currently under construction.

The fire spread to about seven buildings.

It all started around 1:30 a.m. on 20th Avenue near East Marion Street.

“We have around 80 to 85 firefighters out here on scene, including paramedics to help with supporting this incident,” Seattle Fire Department Public Information Officer David Cuerpo tells KIRO 7 News.

Firefighters say everyone made it out safely.

One member of the crew was treated for minor injuries.

No word on the extent of the damage or what sparked the fire.

Firefighters say they’ll be in the area for some time to make sure it doesn’t reignite.

“We do have some fire that went into attic spaces and so we are digging out those fires, extinguishing hot spots and so we will be here throughout the whole morning,” Cuerpo says.

