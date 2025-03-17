Another study suggests social media contributes to mental health issues, delusion

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com

Another study suggests that social media use may contribute to mental health issues, particularly for people with conditions affecting their sense of self and reality.

Researchers from Simon Fraser University reviewed multiple studies and found a link between heavy social media use and disorders such as schizophrenia, narcissism, body dysmorphia, and eating disorders.

The study titled “I tweet, therefore I am,” published in BMC Psychiatry, explains a concept called Delusion Amplification by Social Media. It suggests that social media platforms, by their nature, can encourage distorted self-perceptions and delusions, particularly in users who are already vulnerable.

What social media does to identities

Social media allows people to curate their identities, often presenting an idealized or entirely false version of themselves, according to the study.

Unlike face-to-face interactions, where people view real-time feedback through body language and tone of voice, social media interactions are heavily filtered. This means users can carefully craft their appearance and messages, reinforcing unrealistic self-images.

For individuals with disorders such as body dysmorphia or narcissism, this ability to control how they are seen can be particularly harmful, per the study. It found that people with these conditions may turn to social media to validate their self-image, but the constant reinforcement of unrealistic beauty standards and social comparisons can worsen their symptoms.

Link to psychotic spectrum disorders

The study also found that people with psychotic disorders, such as schizophrenia, are at a higher risk of developing delusions through social media use.

Some users reported feelings of being watched, cyberstalked, or even controlled by online forces. Algorithms that personalize content based on previous activity can make it feel as though the internet is “reading” a person’s mind, which may reinforce paranoia or delusions of persecution.

For example, a person with schizophrenia might believe that an ad or news story appearing on their feed is specifically directed at them, confirming their fears that they are being monitored. Some extreme cases documented in the study involved individuals developing full-blown psychotic episodes, believing their thoughts were being broadcast online or that strangers were conspiring against them.

Leading to social isolation? Or social isolation leading to social media?

The study highlights that many individuals struggling with these conditions turn to social media because of social isolation.

Rather than forming real-world relationships, they may use online interactions to substitute for in-person connections. However, these digital spaces make it easier for delusions to take hold.

The researchers suggest that social media use should be more closely monitored in people with a history of mental illness, particularly those prone to delusions or self-image distortions. Experts recommend that individuals at risk set limits on their social media use, seek real-world interactions, and be mindful of the content they consume.





