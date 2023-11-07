Another Seattle synagogue evacuated for suspicious envelope

SEATTLE — Another Seattle synagogue has been evacuated for a suspicious envelope, this time on Monday in North Seattle.

The Seattle Fire Department first posted about the investigation around 8:30 p.m. The synagogue is in the 6200 block of 43rd Avenue Northeast.

We spoke with one member of the congregation about the suspicious envelope. That member said they found the letter as they checked the mail from over the weekend. They noticed the letter to match the description of the suspicious envelopes found at other temples in the city.

“Why be evil? What did we ever do to you?” That member told us.

Yet through this scary situation, members of the Jewish Community remain united.

“We have to protect ourselves and care for our community and be vigilante. And basically, that is what we have to do. We have to pull together in these times,” they said.

Around 9:35 p.m. SFD said the substance inside was non-hazardous. Seattle police are now investigating.

