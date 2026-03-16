Animal rescue center in Jefferson County asking for public’s help to finish new facility

QUILCENE, Wash. — Center Valley Animal Rescue in Quilcene says they’ve started construction on a new building, but need public donations to make it fully functional.

The center provides care to wild and domesticated animals that have been abandoned, abused, or injured, according to their website.

“To make this building fully functional, we need support from our community to help furnish and equip the space,” Center Valley Animal Rescue wrote in a Facebook post.

To donate, visit centervalleyanimalrescue.org.

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