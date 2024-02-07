‘An act of pure vigilantism’: Teen charged in murder of man accused of assaulting his sister

SHORELINE, Wash. — A Shoreline teen has been charged with the “vigilante” style killing of a man accused of assaulting his sister, according to court documents provided by the King County Prosecutor’s Office.

At about 6:19 p.m. on Jan. 29, a woman called the King County Sheriff’s Office to report her boyfriend of five to six months had choked and assaulted her.

The boyfriend, identified in court documents as Robert D. Anderson, had left the area when deputies arrived to speak to the woman.

As deputies spoke to the woman, her family began to arrive at the apartment, including her 17-year-old brother.

Deputies say the brother was angry, saying, “Where he at, where he at,” and slamming his hand into the refrigerator.

According to the court documents, his mother spoke to someone on the phone and was overheard saying, “I told him not to do anything stupid and let the police handle it.”

As deputies searched for Anderson, they found the woman’s black Jeet Cherokee, driven by the brother, who said he was out looking for Anderson.

Deputies told the brother he shouldn’t be doing that and he should be with his sister at the hospital.

About two hours later, Shoreline police officers responded to the report of a person down in the street with blood near his head at the Quinn Apartments, in the 20000 block of 15th Avenue Northeast.

Officers who found the body discovered a gunshot wound to his head. The body was recognized as Anderson.

During their investigation, officers watched a security camera video showing Anderson standing on the sidewalk and a black Jeep Cherokee coming into frame.

The video showed what looked like muzzle flashes from the driver’s window and Anderson collapsing to the ground.

The brother’s mother turned over the a gun to police, who preliminarily identified it as the murder weapon.

Prosecutors asked for $2 million bail, along with GPS monitoring if he posts bail.









